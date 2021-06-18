Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $30,080.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.12. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 134,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $2,833,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $2,167,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

