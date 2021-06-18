Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at $755,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $352,913. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 134,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. 3,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,557. The stock has a market cap of $283.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

