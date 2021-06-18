NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 562,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $540,554 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $118,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.26. 1,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

