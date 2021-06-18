Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRYYF remained flat at $$22.40 during midday trading on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

