Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NRYYF remained flat at $$22.40 during midday trading on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56.
Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile
