Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Nucor stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,478 shares of company stock worth $19,951,372 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

