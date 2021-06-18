Numis Securities Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for HeiQ (LON:HEIQ)

Numis Securities reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON HEIQ opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.42) on Tuesday. HeiQ has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a market cap of £238.73 million and a PE ratio of 61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.58.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

