Numis Securities Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for HeiQ (LON:HEIQ)

Numis Securities reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON HEIQ opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.42) on Tuesday. HeiQ has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a market cap of £238.73 million and a PE ratio of 61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.58.
HeiQ Company Profile
