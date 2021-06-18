Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON MXCT opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £765.44 million and a PE ratio of -74.38. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

