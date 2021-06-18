Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Raised to C$100.00 at Raymond James

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.40.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$73.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$41.50 and a 1-year high of C$79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.12.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.4442062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.40%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.