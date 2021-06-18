Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 26.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 19.99 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

