Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

