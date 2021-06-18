Oikos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $97,089.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $97,089.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00181775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,535.27 or 1.00298912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00854449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 175,842,379 coins and its circulating supply is 155,744,638 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars.

