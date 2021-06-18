Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 1,640 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $235.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.