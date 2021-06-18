Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.

Shares of OKTA traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,998,557. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

