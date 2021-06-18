Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million.

NASDAQ:OLK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 126,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.20.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.