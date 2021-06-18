Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

