Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos Sells 36,856 Shares of Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OMER opened at $15.06 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 73,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Omeros by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

