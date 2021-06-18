Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos Sells 36,856 Shares of Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OMER opened at $15.06 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.15.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 73,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Omeros by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
