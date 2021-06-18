On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Libertas Partners

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Libertas Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Libertas Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 435 ($5.68).

Shares of LON OTB traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 347 ($4.53). The stock had a trading volume of 736,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 395.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £546.58 million and a P/E ratio of -12.53. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

