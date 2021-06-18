Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in May

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 802,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 13,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.76.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

