OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.38. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 8,392 shares changing hands.

OCFT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

