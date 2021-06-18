OneLedger Trading Up 44% Over Last 7 Days (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 44% higher against the dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $406,073.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00059084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00731636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00083979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042374 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

