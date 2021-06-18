Ontology Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $721.35 million and $94.32 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00037225 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00219147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.