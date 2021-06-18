Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down to $81.64

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.64, but opened at $77.55. Oracle shares last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 694,065 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.