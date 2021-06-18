O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $548.12 Average PT from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $548.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $537.09. The company had a trading volume of 861,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,042. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $409.17 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

