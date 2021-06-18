Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock valued at $68,993,938. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $13,611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 884,258 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.88. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

