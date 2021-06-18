Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 1,984 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.57.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

