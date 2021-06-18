Origin Asset Management LLP Takes $241,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 35,375 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,522,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.34. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

