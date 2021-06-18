Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

OGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities raised shares of Origin Enterprises to an “add” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Origin Enterprises stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.54 ($0.05). 1,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.78. Origin Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

