Origin Enterprises’ (OGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Libertas Partners

Libertas Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Numis Securities raised shares of Origin Enterprises to an add rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OGN stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.54 ($0.05). 1,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.22. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

