Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. SEB Equities raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

