OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.46. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

