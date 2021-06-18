Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

