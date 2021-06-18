Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.80

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXBDF shares. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

