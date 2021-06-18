Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OXIG traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,310 ($30.18). 132,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,841. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,110.46.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

