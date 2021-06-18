PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,205.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $99.73 million and $106,205.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001474 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00335739 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009101 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,663,735,599 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

