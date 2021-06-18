Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. 39,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

