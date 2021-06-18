Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $4.40 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.58. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.