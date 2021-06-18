PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420–0.360 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

