Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.420-1.440 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.15.

PANW traded up $8.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.07. 1,327,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,261. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

