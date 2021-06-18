Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Critical Survey

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Palomar alerts:

89.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palomar and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 6.26% 4.16% 2.16% SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79%

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $168.46 million 11.83 $6.26 million $0.35 222.57 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.87 $143.52 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $104.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.76%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.