Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

