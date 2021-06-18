Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 86.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,886 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $68,665,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $43,980,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.42.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

