Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,478 shares of company stock worth $19,951,372. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

