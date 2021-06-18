Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 383,768 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,770 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 383,768 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

RCM stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

