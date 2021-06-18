Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POU. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.44. 111,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.39.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

