Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$39.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

PLC stock opened at C$33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$986.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$21.85 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

