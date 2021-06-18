PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $92.32 million and approximately $976,508.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

