Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,000%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.