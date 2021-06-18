Payden & Rygel Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

