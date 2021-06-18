Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $11.36 on Friday. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

