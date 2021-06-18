Pecaut & CO. Sells 353 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 8.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $17.52 on Friday, hitting $2,509.90. 54,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,543.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,374.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

